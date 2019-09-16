|
Byron (Jack) Wayne O'Neil, passed away peacefully on Monday the 9th of September, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Marie O'Neil. He is survived by all 7 of his children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. Jack was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War and was assigned to the famed dive bombing air group, VB2 on the USS Hornet of which many books have been written and was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross and the Gold Star in lieu of his fourth Air Medal and received several more Air Medals along with two Presidential Unit Citations. In between both wars he became one of the original Hurricane Chasers flying in 6 full seasons. After his Military service he went back to college and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1955 from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration. He was hired by the City of Pasadena and then Long Beach where he went to work in the City Manager's office and retired from Long Beach in 1978 as Deputy City Manager. From there he went on to serve as the Executive Director of the League of California Cities, Los Angeles Division, for 10 years. During this time, Jack taught Business Administration for two years at his beloved Alma Mater, USC. Jack and his wife, Shirley, had been married for just shy of 70 years before Shirley's passing in 2013. He led an exemplary life and was an example in humbleness to all that knew him. He will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones. He will be laid to rest at the Mission San Luis Rey burial grounds in Oceanside, California on 9-19-2019 with full military honors.
