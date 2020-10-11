C. Ann Howard (75) passed away on September 28, 2020, in Orange County, California surrounded by her family. She had a huge heart and the spirit of a warrior. She was a Godly woman, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Ann was an avid traveler who explored numerous continents, loved time on foreign beaches and enjoyed long days with her family. Ann was a full-time mother when her children were young and pursued a career in education later in life. She was the Head Teacher and Coordinator at Project Bridges, which was a cutting edge project based in a community of Southeast Asian refugees. The project became a model for other immigrant based educational programs in the state of California and won the prestigious Golden Bell Award awarded by the California State School Board Foundation. Ann's success at Project Bridges was repeatedly profiled in the media and in academic publications. Ann also served as the Dean of Students at Lincoln and Bear Creek High Schools and retired as the Principal of Colonial Heights School. She held a Bachelor's degree from Arizona State University, a Master's degree from the University of the Pacific as well as teaching and administrative credentials. Ann will be missed by her husband, Ed; children, David (An) and Staci (Jeff); grandchildren, Kate, Raquel and Morgan; brother, Bill and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is holding a private memorial service.





