Carol Farney passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by sons Michael, Terry, Danny, and David. Visitation will be Monday, October 28 from 5-7pm at Luyben-Dilday Mortuary in Long Beach. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 28, 10am at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Long Beach, followed by burial at All-Souls Cemetery in Long Beach and a Celebration of Life event at the El Dorado Park Golf Course from 1-5pm. For complete information visit www.luybendilday.com
Carol Farne
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019