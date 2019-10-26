Press-Telegram Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Luyben Dilday Mortuary - LONG BEACH
5161 Arbor Rd
Long Beach, CA 90808
562-425-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Farney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Farney

Add a Memory
Carol Farney Obituary
Carol Farney passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by sons Michael, Terry, Danny, and David. Visitation will be Monday, October 28 from 5-7pm at Luyben-Dilday Mortuary in Long Beach. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 28, 10am at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Long Beach, followed by burial at All-Souls Cemetery in Long Beach and a Celebration of Life event at the El Dorado Park Golf Course from 1-5pm. For complete information visit www.luybendilday.com
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Carol Farne
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Luyben Dilday Mortuary - LONG BEACH
Download Now