Carol Marion Hazara Burns, 87, died peacefully with her children at her side on September 13, 2019, in Long Beach, California. She was born in Girardville, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1931 to Andrew Hazara and Laura Washinsky Hazara. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Francis Burns in 1996, and is survived by her children. Andrea Burns Witbeck (Allen), Thomas Burns (Kathy), Laura Burns Carr (Merry Richardson), and Michael Burns (Kimberly). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Amy Witbeck Dahms (Matthew), Allison Witbeck, Andy Witbeck, Logan Burns, Riley Burns, Nicholas Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Sandra Carr-Richardson, Samantha Carr-Richardson, Chandler Carr-Richardson, Joshua Burns (Jessi), Bryson Burns, Grace Burns, and great grandmother of Aiden Carr-Richardson and Elizabeth Dahms. Carol's parents died when she was a very young child. She moved to Buffalo, New York where she lived with her uncle and aunt, George and Mary Sweeney and cousin Geraldine Sweeney. She met her husband Stanley in Buffalo and they moved to California, married in 1954, and lived in Torrance, Harbor City, and Lomita. They were married 41 years at the time of his passing. As a mother of four children, Carol was very involved as a volunteer at St. Margaret Mary School and Parish, and as an adult leader in the South Bay area 4-H clubs. After raising her family, she became a travel agent and organized and led over 25 group tours to many parts of Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, including SMM Parish pilgrimages to Lourdes and the Holy Land. She was also an active volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro, California. Faith, family, friends and Polish traditions were most important to her. She shared her love of the arts with her children and grandchildren and she enthusiastically encouraged and supported their involvement in all forms of art, music, theater, and dance, as well as sports. Carol will always be remembered for her ready smile, which shined brightly even in her later years as her Alzheimer's condition progressed. She loved gardening and growing a variety of colorful flowers. In honor of her smile, her gorgeous garden, and her sparkling blue eyes - the window to her soul - the family requests that you wear blue or other bright colors to celebrate her life. Visitation will be held at Coastal Funeral Center, (25001 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, California 90717) on Monday evening, September 30th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a Vigil service and Rosary starting at 6:30 pm. The Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church (25511 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, California, 90717) on Tuesday October 1st at 10:00 am. Interment at Green Hills Memorial Park (27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, California 90275) will follow the Celebration of Life Mass, and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor in memory of Carol Burns. Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 South Western Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90732.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019