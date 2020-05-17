Catherine Mary Carper of Long Beach, California died at home on Sunday, March 15 after a four (4) year battle with cancer. Cathy was born to Frank and Rita Carper in Eagle Rock, California. Cathy attended Sacred Heart grammar school in Covina, Bishop Amat High School in La Puente and California State University Long Beach. Cathy worked in the Los Angeles Court System for forty-three (43) years. Her career began at the Citrus Court in Whittier, and first assignment as a Superior Court Clerk was in the Long Beach Court system. Cathy's reputation of professionalism and legal expertise preceded her at every assignment. While working Cathy obtained her paralegal degree at the University of California, Irvine. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Cathy was a devout Catholic and truly enjoyed her close group of friends that participated in dinners and golf outings on a regular basis. She was also an avid gardener and dog walker with her special dog "MonAmie." Cathy began her life of travel with her best friend Patty, her sister Maureen and brother in law Larry. Their journeys took them to Paris, Washington D. C. Italy, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans and her favorite trip - Ireland. Her only regret was that she wished she could have traveled more. Cathy was a great kind soul and a true friend of everyone. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and eldest sister Sharon. Cathy is survived by her brothers Stephen and Michael and her sister Maureen. Nieces and nephew include: Erica, Elise, Lauren, Matthew and Colleen. Funeral services are delayed due to Covid-19 and will be rescheduled when it is safe to gather. The family will notify when services are rescheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store