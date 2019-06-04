|
Charles "Chuck" Benner Charles was born July 22, 1923 in Bakersfield, CA, the second of three children to Roland and Camilla Benner. In school he excelled in drafting, electric and wood shops and was captain of the LB Poly Crew Team. He served in WWII as an air traffic controller in North Ireland, after which he ran the Benner Florists for 10 years. From there, he began his career at the City of Long Beach as a cadastral mapper for 35 years. He married Nancy Williams in 1951 and had two daughters, Patty and Linda, to whom he devoted much time and love. Chuck and Nancy were very active members of the Lakewood First Methodist Church, volunteering and involved with many activities. The Chuck and Nancy traveled extensively, and were always devoted to family and friends. Chuck went home to our Lord, Jesus, on April 6, 2019 in Stevensville, Montana, and is survived by his loving daughters and many friends who will deeply miss him.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 4, 2019