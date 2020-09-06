Charles Cassaday

January 25, 1932 - August 26, 2020 Devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Charles "Chuck" Cassaday passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 in Seal Beach, California. Chuck was universally respected and described by ALL who knew him as an honorable, decent, and kind man. Understatement. Chuck was born in Long Beach, California, the second of 2 sons of Grace and Val Cassaday. Val was a co-founder of Virginia Country Club and Chuck grew up on the 16th Fairway, which explains his lifelong commitment to mastering his favorite pastime and master he did! After graduating from Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Chuck obtained his BA from his beloved USC where he was a lifelong Beta and an athlete on the golf team. See a pattern emerging? Following in the footsteps of his father and looking up to older brother Jeremy Cassaday, when the Korean war broke out Chuck joined the Navy. When they discovered his golf talents, despite his desire to be with his platoon in Korea, he was assigned to the pro shop for the admirals in Coronado and later boasted that he was allowed to sleep there instead of the barracks or Battle Ridge in North Korea! Lieutenant Cassaday was thereafter honorably discharged at the end of the war. This time following his father's oil industry footsteps, Chuck went to work for Standard Oil Company of California and was an executive in London, New York City, and San Francisco for about 10 years. During this time, he continued to pursue his golf interests (maintaining his scratch handicaps) as well as hunting, fishing, sports viewing (Fight On!), and travel pursuits. At 40 years of age, Chuck returned to Long Beach to "settle down." He purchased Downey Valve Company in Artesia with his brother and longtime good friend Tom Rowan. The same threesome also acquired a controlling interest in a string of 16 Parks Texaco stations around Long Beach. Shortly thereafter, he met his first and only romantic love of his life, his surviving spouse Patsy. They married in 1972 and his daughter Kathryn (Katie) Cassaday was born in Long Beach a couple years later. Chuck doted on Patsy and Katie and for the next 20 years the threesome traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, China, and the former Soviet Union, including most of the world's heritage sites. He always enjoyed trying new Michelin-Starred restaurants along the way. Chuck also was able to golf many of the planet's finest golf courses with his extensive group of golf buddies from VCC and the International Seniors. Chuck was especially proud of Katie and relished the extended periods of time they spent together. Whether attending USC football games along with fellow-Trojan Katie, Virginia Country Club holiday functions, or traveling the world, Chuck cherished his only daughter. Chuck also readily assumed the fathering duties for Patsy's three young children: John Gasper, Robyn Gasper Hogan, and Robert Gasper. The latter being the youngest and growing up in the family home at 4200 California Ave and thereafter on the VCC's Country Club Lane, a special father-son bond developed. Although disappointed Robert became a UCLA Bruin, throughout his life he went out of his way to participate with him in annual away football game trips, annual Cabo San Lucas fishing adventures, and occasional international cruises. He will be remembered by all who knew him as very kind and caring and never, ever harsh or upset. Chuck was an honest and loyal man who's integrity could not be questioned. This was routinely displayed both in business and his personal relationships. Chuck treated everyone with dignity and respect regardless of their position in life. Chuck also had an intense passion for the arts, classic movies (Humphrey Bogart, Sidney Greenstreet, James Cagney) and gardening, particularly flowers. He was a lifelong pet lover. Chuck always lit up the room with humor and optimism. Truly a special person, Chuck was an extremely devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. While clich‚, he will truly be missed and fondly remembered by all that had the honor of knowing him. Chuck was 88 years old and had a storybook life that each of us would be jealous of. Chuck is survived by his cherished wife Patsy, loving daughter Katie, stepchildren Robert and Robyn, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous Cassaday nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach on September 18, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice
in Chuck's name.