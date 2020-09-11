August 24, 1943 - August 28, 2020 Snow, Charles Robert "Bob" (77) passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughters and granddaughter. He fought a good fight, but the cancer won. Bob was born on August 24, 1943 to Charles and Barbara Snow in Providence, Rhode Island. He moved to California with his parents at age 11 and settled in Long Beach. He graduated from Millikan High School in 1961 then earned his Bachelor's Degree in History at California State University Long Beach State in 1970. He retired from The Boeing Company in 2011 after 45 years of service. Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Robin, daughters; Jennifer Panaia and Stefani (Steven) Wilson, grandchildren; Jade Wilson, Dominic Panaia, Jennalinn Wilson and Angelo Panaia; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Rick. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kiwanis Club of Bellflower's "Keep it Flying Fund" which helps offset the cost to maintain the beautiful American flag off the 91 freeway at Bellflower Blvd. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 601, Bellflower, CA 90707. Please indicate 'In Remembrance of Bob Snow' in the memo line. Arrangements provided by Rose Cremation Services, 10160 Artesia Place, Bellflower, CA 90706.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store