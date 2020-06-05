5/5/70 - 4/21/20 Christopher Gilmer, former Long Beach resident, passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Orange County after a lengthy battle with diabetes-related illnesses. Christopher is survived by husband, James Marlin; his guardian mother Sharon Howe and sister Kerri Moreno, Utah; sister-in-spirit Joyce Pennell, Los Angeles; sisters-in-law Bonnie Kridner and Beverly DeVore and families, Illinois; and niece Traci Haly and family, Aiea, Hawaii. Tributes may be made to the Trevor Project (thetrevorproject.org) provider of crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth rejected/abused by their birth families Services by invitation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.