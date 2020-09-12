Ty Thompson was born to parents Mac and Dorothy Thompson at Saint Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, CA on August 29, 1946. He died in Houston, Texas on September 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Desiree; brother, Elliott "Tom" Thompson and wife, Patti; son, John Thompson and wife, Tisha; daughter, Karen Thompson; granddaughter, Taylor Thompson; niece, Lara Thompson Hopwood and nephew, James "J.K." Thompson. Ty attended Longfellow Elementary School, Hughes Jr. High School and graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1964. He attended Cal State Long Beach where he affiliated with Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated from USC where he received his Bachelor's degree. He also received an M.B.A. degree at Pepperdine University From 1966 to 1970 he served in the U.S. Air Force logging many flight hours as an Airborne Intelligence Russian Language Specialist based in Japan. His business career centered on sales. He was a sales representative for Willis Oil Tool Company for many years in the U.K., Mexico and Singapore offices. Later he owned a company that manufactured modular housing for oil and mining companies worldwide. Ty was retired living with Desi in the Houston area when he passed away from natural causes three days after his 74th birthday. In accordance with his wishes he will be laid to rest in a National Cemetery in Texas to be with others who served their country. No local funeral service is planned.





