1931 - 2019 Curtis John Schmidt of Long Beach passed away on Monday, June 24th, 2019, at the age of eighty-eight. He passed peacefully in his sleep with family at his bedside. He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-two years, Barbara, and his four children and five grandchildren. Curt was predeceased by his first wife of thirty years, Merci. Curt was a loving, caring, devoted father to his children: teaching them how to ride a bike, catch a fly ball, drive a car, play chess, do algebra, and shoot free throws. He was an attentive and involved grandparent, attending his grandchildren's graduations and birthday parties. Curt was an avid bridge player and a loyal fan of the Lakers, Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs. Curt was one of the three original founders of SCS Engineers in Long Beach along with Bob Stearns and Tom Conrad. Since its founding in 1970 SCS Engineers has grown to hundreds of employees around the world and is recognized as a leader in environmental consulting and contracting. As Curt wished there will be no formal service in Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 28, 2019