|
|
Dan Suyenaga of La Puente, California was born in Los Angeles on November 4, 1949 and died June 14, 2019 after a long ongoing illness. He is survived by his siblings Gregg (Debbie), Chris and Cindy Iwaki (Kenny) and nieces and nephews Russell (Kellie and great niece Lucy), Kyle, Kevin (deceased) and Victoria (Matt). Danny as we called him enjoyed fishing, casino trips and driving his corvette. Danny was loved by all that met him and will truly be missed. Services will be held at Rose Hills (Gate 10) on Friday, June 28th 1:00pm.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 18, 2019