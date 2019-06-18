Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Suyenaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Suyenaga


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dan Suyenaga Obituary
Dan Suyenaga of La Puente, California was born in Los Angeles on November 4, 1949 and died June 14, 2019 after a long ongoing illness. He is survived by his siblings Gregg (Debbie), Chris and Cindy Iwaki (Kenny) and nieces and nephews Russell (Kellie and great niece Lucy), Kyle, Kevin (deceased) and Victoria (Matt). Danny as we called him enjoyed fishing, casino trips and driving his corvette. Danny was loved by all that met him and will truly be missed. Services will be held at Rose Hills (Gate 10) on Friday, June 28th 1:00pm.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.