February 23, 1939 - July 11, 2020 Daniel Jurenka passed away with his wife, Christine, by his side on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Dan will be forever remembered for his love of family and friends, his kindness and genuine hospitality. Dan was born in Danbury, Connecticut on February 23, 1939. He attended Western Connecticut State College and Fairfield University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Arts in education. California beckoned Dan and on his arrival, he continued his studies at the USC pursuing a doctoral degree in education. A natural born educator, Dan joined the Lennox School District as a school principal and served in the district for thirty years ending his career as Deputy Superintendent. Dan also became interested in rental property when he came to California and became an avid hands-on investor which he continued to enjoy all throughout his retirement. Dan is survived by his wife, Christine of 36 years; his sister, Anna Schneier of Rockville, MD and many nieces and nephews. A virtual memorial service will take place in August, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's name to one: Keck School of Medicine at USC Urology Department, Assistance League of Long Beach, or to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Newport Beach. McKenzie Mortuary Services (800) 791-4099





