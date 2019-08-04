|
09/27/1952 - 07/12/2019 David Blair Cranston passed away July 12, 2019 during surgery for a burst abdominal aneurysm. He was 66 years of age. He leaves behind his mother Penny Cranston of Seal Beach, CA, brothers Randy (Judi), Lance, & Tim (Jody), many nieces, nephews and cousins. David was an excellent golfer and had many hole-in-ones. He also played polo on his Arabian horse Jury. His employment was with Boeing and later at Smith Tool. He graduated from Lakewood High School. We will miss him very much but are thankful he is now pain free and safe in the arms of his Savior.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019