|
|
December 28, 1929 - February 19, 2020 David Rafael Cruz, age 90, of Long Beach, CA, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bixby Knolls Towers due to complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born December 28, 1929 in Portsmouth, NH, the only child of Francisco De La Cruz and Anna (Pinto) De La Cruz. In his youth, David lived in Honolulu and witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor. Shortly thereafter, he moved with his mother to Long Beach where he attended Lindberg Junior High School, Jordan High School and Long Beach City College. He later joined the Air Force and was commissioned an officer and trained as a jet pilot. In 1952, David married Claudia "Gayle" Prouty of Long Beach. As an Air Force family, David and Gayle moved frequently and raised three children in six states, in addition to a 2-1/2 year stint in Stuttgart, Germany, where he retired in 1973 as a Lt. Colonel. The family then relocated to Long Beach to be close to relatives. While in Stuttgart, David and Gayle began collecting and restoring antique clocks. This hobby led to the creation of "The Antique Clock Gallery" shop in Long Beach in 1974, with fellow collector Robert (Bob) Davidson. The shop closed in 1998 after 23 years in business. In 1962, David served in Ankara, Turkey, on remote assignment, and was separated from his family for a year. In 1966, he earned his MBA from Ohio State University and became an ardent Buckeye football fan for life. In 1970, he flew in the Vietnam war as a spotter pilot. In the 1980s, he obtained his real estate broker's license. David had many interests and hobbies. In his teens, he enjoyed working on cars and racing hot rods in the desert. Years later, he built a replica 1929 Mercedes Benz SSK roadster. He had a garage full of tools and a penchant for taking apart and repairing things. David had a deep appreciation of music and for most of his life he stayed current with the latest audio equipment to complement his vast music collection which reflected his diverse musical taste. David and Gayle traveled extensively, visiting 25 countries over a span of 35 years. He loved having company over and "holding court" while imbibing cocktails. He took pleasure in sharing personal stories, telling jokes, and discussing politics and finance - especially at frequent family gatherings at his home. And despite his frugal nature (he was always on the hunt for a "good deal") he was extremely generous to his family and friends. He also had a soft spot for his many beloved pet dogs throughout the years. David is survived by his daughters Chandler (Richard) McKinley and Lindsey Gordon; grandchildren Sean (Jessica) McKinley, Erin (Ryan) Slaney, Ross McKinley, and Bristol (Jonathan) Gordon; great grandchildren Ryan and Olivia Slaney, Vivian McKinley, and Lethicia Agon; and nephews Larry (Katie) Buchanan, Jay (Susan) Buchanan, and niece Suzanne Drake. David was preceded in death by his wife Gayle and their son Todd. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to his team of highly dedicated caregivers: Bher De Lemos, Tyrone Camua, Jon Colanta, Manny Belen, Vilma Concepcion, and Maryann Colanta. We are also appreciative of the level of care he received from Nurses Plus Hospice. And most of all, we are so grateful for the love, friendship and support from longtime friends Ray and Marylou Working and Ron and Sri Schuster. Per David's wishes, no funeral service will be held nor donations requested. He will be forever missed and forever loved. Off "he" goes into the wild blue yonder, Climbing high into the sun (Air Force Hymn)
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2020