David Grant Vander Heide David Grant Vander Heide passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Huntington Beach California, at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Matthew and Hattie Vander Heide. David is survived by his twin brother Dale, Mark, Bruce and Nancy Vander Heide, his nephew Ron and Lori Vander Heide, their daughters Kayli and Malia, and many Vander Heide and Bouma cousins. David was the first twin born on November 13, 1950 in Artesia, California. The family moved to Bellflower soon after he was born, where he grew up with his brothers. He was a popular youth baseball and basketball coach with the Paramount Junior Athletic Association for many years. At one time, he even coached a basketball team his younger brother Mark was on. That team scrimmaged against a Paramount High School team and beat them even though they were younger. David was a Teamster for many years, loading bananas for Del Monte at Port Hueneme, and later worked with his brother Bruce loading bananas for Chiquita Brands at Berth 147, Wilmington, California. In 1985, David became a registered Longshoreman with ILWU Local 13, where his brother Dale had been a member since 1982. They then partnered up and worked together until David's retirement in 2009. He will be buried at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Whittier, California, with a graveside Family Memorial Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Artesia Christian Home in Artesia, CA. Please sign the guest book at www.presstelegram.com/obits Whites Funeral Home 562-867-2741 Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019