It is with great sadness we are disclosing on Friday, July 24, 2020, Debra A. Lamb (Jentsch) died suddenly, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. Our heads and hearts still cannot fully absorb this heartache. Those who knew and loved Deb know her kindness and love for people and animals knew no bounds. Her compassion was evident to all who knew her. Debbie's other "loves" were the LA Dodgers, and seashells (all things Sanibel, FL)



Deb was born on September 28, 1953, in Wichita Falls, TX. She moved, with her family, to West Chicago, IL in 1965, where she completed her education through high school, graduating in 1971. Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL is where Debbie started her college education, completing an Associates Degree in 1973. Southern CA was calling her heart and in 1973 she moved to Southern CA, to begin working and attending law school. In May 1979, Deb graduated with a Juris Doctor with Distinction, Valedictorian, from Pacific Coast University, School of Law. She was sworn in and licensed to practice in California on December 1, 1979. We were so happy for her and, of course, proud of her accomplishments. Even as a young girl, Deb had said she wanted to be a lawyer, and Perry Mason was one of her favorite TV shows.



She, of course, had many, many highlights in her long legal career, Deb retired in 2016, after serving 21 years as a Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County. We know she loved her law enforcement family she was privileged to work and serve alongside.



Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Lamb in 2008; her parents, Herman O. and Pauline Jentsch; her sister, Gladys Eshenroder; brother, Dennis Jentsch and her brother- in-law, Allen Palmatary.

She is survived by her two sisters, Delores Palmatary and Cynthia Sontag (Michael), her brother, Brian Jentsch; sister-in-law, LeeAnn Jentsch, and nieces and nephews, Eddie Palmatary, Huntley (Carrie) Eshenroder, Megan Sontag, Kelly (Josh) Ruud, Ethan Sontag, Michael (Samantha) Jentsch and Ashley Jentsch.



Deb will be LOVED and MISSED always!

Published in Press-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2020.