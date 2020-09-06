1944 - 2020 One of Long Beach's long time realtors, Diane Lynne Dorman Scarfuto, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Van Nuys, California, Diane spent her entire adult life in Long Beach. She was a realtor for over 40 years, beginning her career with Century 21. She recently celebrated 31 years with Re/Max this past January. Diane was an amazing cook, baker, seamstress and crafter. Her family and friends enjoyed her home made gifts and treats. She was the most giving and selfless person we have ever known. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in her name.