Dixie Anne Butler, age 82, of Long Beach, California went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019. Dixie was born to Violet May Dent (Miller) and Lyle A. Dent in Eugene, Oregon on July 7, 1937. She was the eldest of nine children. She grew up in Sheridan, Oregon attending grade school through high school. She then attended business college in Portland, Oregon. She worked for White Stag and then moved to Long Beach working for the airline industry. She met the love of her life, Jack Butler, in 1966. They began their life together on the Long Beach Peninsula having two children, Tom and Dina, as well as raising daughters Lynda and Kathy. Later, they moved to their forever home in Belmont Heights in Long Beach. Dixie absolutely loved her family and friends. They all enjoyed spending time together taking camping, waterskiing, and fishing trips to Lake Alamanor and visiting Dixie's family in Oregon. Dixie was not only a devoted City of Long Beach Fireman's wife but also a devoted volunteer for the Long Beach Museum of Art and at her children's schools. In addition, Dixie and Jack were long time supporters of the President's Scholars for Long Beach State University. Dixie is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Violet May Miller Dent; father, Lyle A. Dent; in-laws, Cyril and Faye Butler; beloved grandparents, Victor I. and Ruth C. Miller; brothers, Terry A. Dent, James L. Dent, and d L. Dent; sister in law, Margaret Butler Hughes; and many other beloved family members. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack Clifford Butler; son, Thomas Allen (Sarah) Butler; daughters, Dina Michelle (Ryan) Blatchley, Lynda Purdie Butler, and Kathy Wetzel Butler; siblings, Carroll (Elizabeth) Dent of McMinnville, Oregon, Ruth (Edwin) Johnson of Junction City, Oregon, Jon M. Dent of McMinnville, Oregon, Betty (Ken) Yoder of McMinniville, Oregon, Steven (Condessa) Dent of Salem, Oregon; brother-in-law, Robert (Jan) Butler; sister-in-law, Joan Butler Reed; as well as fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a great many loved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Dixie will be held at the BeachHouse in Long Beach on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11-2. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Long Beach Museum of Art.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019