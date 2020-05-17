August 13, 1928 - April 24, 2020 Dolores Marie Shafer passed away on April 24, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. She was born on August 13, 1928 in Perryopolis, PA. She married the love of her life, Phil, in 1950 in Hollywood and they settled in Long Beach. Many remember her as "Coachie" from her time serving as Activities Director for Kettering, Tincher and Mini Gant schools and from running the summer programs at numerous schools in the LBUSD. She enjoyed all sports, but especially tennis, golf, volleyball and bowling. Family was everything to her. She loved to bake and cook and being active in, and attending, as many of the youth sporting events as she could for her children and grandchildren. She is loved and will be greatly missed by all, including her many friends and neighbors who would always look forward to her famous "peanut brittle" and other baking items during the holidays. Preceded in death by husband Phil, parents Helen and John Bordas and seven siblings. She is survived by children John, Kathy (Les Freeman) and Curt (Susie), grandchildren Chad, Krystle and Calli, great-grandchildren Wyatt and London and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Press-Telegram on May 17, 2020.