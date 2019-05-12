|
|
January 9, 1929 - April 26, 2019 Dolores Martin Kerr, a dedicated family woman, friend to all, and devoted Catholic, died peacefully April 26 in Long Beach. She was 90. Dolores was born January 9, 1929, the only child of parents Wilford and Elva Martin. Her family lived on a farm in the town of Bonilla, South Dakota, population 28. In her time living on the farm, her family hosted famed musician Lawrence Welk in their barn for concerts; they also once hosted overnight guests Dolores would later learn were bank robber George "Baby Face" Nelson and his gang. When Dolores was six, South Dakota was struck by the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Her family packed into a single vehicle and left for California. They arrived in Long Beach, where she would live the rest of her life. There she attended local schools including Woodrow Wilson High School and Long Beach City College. At 18, she was set up on a blind date and met the love of her life: Willis Sever Kerr. On their first date, Willis took her home to meet his mother. They wed on June 20, 1948, and were married the rest of their lives. While pregnant with her first son, Dolores won acceptance to USC, where she would graduate cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a teaching credential. USC would be a lifelong passion. She and Willis attended countless Trojans football games, often traveling to their away games in places like the Bay Area, Washington and Notre Dame. They became avid travelers well beyond that, setting foot on every continent except Antarctica. Dolores and Willis strove to contribute back to their community. Working with their priest, they would visit the elderly in retirement homes, and hosted dinners at their own home for men reentering society from prison, helping them start their new lives on the right track with love and compassion. As a young woman Dolores volunteered with the Rick Rackers, ultimately becoming a long-serving member of the Long Beach Assistance League. At the League-operated thrift shop she was long known as "The Book Lady," renowned for her passion for working with literature and putting her education to work. Above all, Dolores was devoted to people -- to her family, her friends, and her community. She treated everyone she met with love and warmth, spreading laughter and kindness wherever she went. The world is a finer place for having known her. Dolores has reunited in paradise with her beloved husband and with her eldest son, Martin Kerr. She is survived by children Mary Maher, Margaret Tyler, and John Kerr, and by grandchildren Sean and Ryan Maher, Katherine Stinger, Natalie and Alexis Tyler, and Jacqueline and Michael Kerr. Funeral services are open to all. They will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 340 10th St, Seal Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 12, 2019