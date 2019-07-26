|
Dona Lee Cocks 10/4/25 - 6/20/19 Born in Concordia, KS to Lily and Donald Phillips. Survived by husband of 71 years, Gerald aka Jerry; son, David (wife Diane); daughters, Gerri (husband Daniel) and Lori (husband Jim); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Donna was a Pearl Harbor Survivor. She was attending high school and working part time at PX on the Island. Dona enjoyed bowling and art work. Her paintings will become family heirlooms.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 26, 2019