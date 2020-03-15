|
|
March 25, 1932 - March 5, 2020 Beloved Husband and Grandfather. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Miller and Grandaughter, Gloria Jean Miller. Survived by his two sons, John Ward Miller and Ricky Joe Miller; his daughter, Kim Marie Reece; 8 grandchildren, Melissa Gunde Nicol Winchester, Toby Reece, Cory Kale, Camille Miller, Heather Miller, Kirk Miller and Tyler Miller; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was born in Lake Norden, South Dakota and moved to Long Beach at age 12 with his family. He attended Jefferson Junior High and graduated from Wilson High School. He also attended Long Beach City College where he was a star basketball player. He served Four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean war. Don and his high school sweetheart, Donna, were married for over 50 years. They opened Don Miller & Sons Plumbing Supply in Long Beach in 1966, which just celebrated in its 54th year in business. An avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing golf and watching all sports. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020