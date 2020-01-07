|
|
Donna Maria Johnson (nee Wunder), age 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1941 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Robert and Agnes (Cookie) Wunder and otherwise lived her entire life in Long Beach. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Max Johnson; her siblings Pamela Myers, Kathi Fisher and Robert Wunder, Jr. and their spouses; her three children Jerry Johnson, Terry Johnson and Robin Reeves and their spouses; and her five adored grandchildren, Michelle and Rebecca Johnson, and Rachel, Nicole and Samuel Reeves. Her sister Debra Dean preceded her in death in 2016. Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM, Christ Lutheran Church, 6500 Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815. Reception to follow. Luyben Dilday Mortuary 5161 E Arbor Rd., Long Beach, CA 90808
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020