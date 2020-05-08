November 13, 1932 - May 2, 2020 Don was the youngest of four children, born in Horse Cave, KY to Terry and Ruby Bastin. Don lived on the family farm with brothers Bobby, Terry, and sister Mabel. At fifteen Don left the farm to work with his older brother Bob in town at the Owens Hotel. At age eighteen he joined the Navy. Don's strong work ethic and determination earned him the final rank of BMCS. Don retired from the U.S.N. as Senior Chief Boatswain Mate with twenty years of service. His advances, achievements, and accolades were many. Everything Don earned in life was due to his unwavering gritty determination and restless tenacity. Don was very proud of his service in the Navy and was a true American patriot. Don met his wife, Devota Christine Shryock and they were married in Long Beach in 1956. They lived in an adventurous Navy life residing in Astoria, Oregon; Guam; San Diego and Ventura, California. Don and Dee had two sons; Paul, born on Guam in 1962 and Christopher, born in Ventura in 1970. After retiring from the Navy the family moved from Ventura to Long Beach where Don worked at the U.S.P.S. retiring with twenty years service. Don had time to experience years of retirement traveling the world with Dee. Don enjoyed activities like sailing, golfing, cooking, entertaining, music (including starting to learn to play the saxophone at 80!) He loved being in the company of good people. As members of the Long Beach Navy Yacht Club, he and Dee hosted sailing parties and the family spent wonderful times together on the sailboat. After Dee died in 2016, he could be found at the Long Beach American Legion almost every day and at Long Beach Navy Yacht Club every Friday. He is survived by his sons, Paul Duane of Long Beach and Christopher Hall of Santa Cruz, their wives, Lourdes and Diana, and his grandchildren, John and Sophia. Per his wishes, in lieu of a memorial, his ashes will be scattered at sea.





