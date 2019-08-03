|
MUSICIAN, MOTHER, TEACHER AND KEEPER OF THE BOOKS Dorlyne was not just a beloved wife and companion. She always brought an organized presence to most any situation and conversation. This ability to bring about a certain "presence" always put her in a position of leadership. Because of her religious upbringing, her entire life was church oriented from finding her husband forward. Dorlyne Jean Hochuli was born in Anaheim, California on February 1, 1930 to Alta Betz Hochuli and Walter C. Hochuli, followed by her sister Carol Joan, born November 11, 1932. She graduated from Anaheim Union High School in the Class of 1947. Fullerton Junior College 1949. University of Redlands Class of 1951. BA Music major and Sigma Alpha Iota. She began her career teaching second grade in Merced, California. It was there that she met and married her husband, junior high science teacher, Howard Genrich in June 1953. After Howard received his Master's Degree and accepted a science teaching position in Long Beach, she worked in school offices and raised their three sons. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Howard D.; sons, Martin E. BS (Kris), Washington State Fish and Wildlife Biologist, children Erin Charles MA, (spouse Cort) great granddaughter, Juliet Christine, Brian M., USFS Smith River Hotshots, Catlin M. Paradis BA, (spouse Michael) great granddaughter, Charlotte Mae, Daniel H. BA (Kim) Denver Water, Applications Development Manager, children, Nicky M. Denver Post Office. Nathan D., Long Beach, and Evan R. D., Colorado School of Mines, PhD candidate. Timothy W. BS (Dianna BA) CEO New West Oil Company, children Geoffrey E. BA (Amber) New West Oil, Greg W. BA Phoenix. Brother-in-law, Howard Donald Stanfield BS, Junior High Social Studies teacher. Dorlyne's many leadership activities also include: Being an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church on 3rd and Atlantic. This includes being a Ruling Elder, Deacon, president of their couples club, and on the board of the Women's Association. Past president of the Long Beach alumnae chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, professional music fraternity for women. She also enjoyed being in the PEO fraternity, chapter CB. She spent many years with the Salvation Army auxiliary. In these latter days she greatly enjoyed her daily exercise group of "Curves", with their weekly gathering for morning refreshment at the Grounds Caf‚. Among other accomplishments were hiking the 50 mile loop trail over the Vogelsang pass of 10,300' in Yosemite Park, tent camping outing with the boys, antique car touring with husband Howard in the 1920s Model "T" Fords and maintaining the cabin at Big Bear and traveling extensively around the world. Being the one to bolster and amplify the family fabric, Dorlyne will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 607 E. 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90815. Open to all who want to come pay respects.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 3, 2019