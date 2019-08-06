|
June 11, 1926 - August 1, 2019 Dorothy Wise, 93, a lifelong resident and community leader of Long Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family at her bedside. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Fred, with whom she had been married for 67 years before his death in 2011. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Nancy Smith, her sons, Fred, Greg and Hank Wise, their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Dorothy was a graduate of Wilson High and earned her BA from the University of Redlands, graduating Cum Laude in 1948. A perpetual volunteer and leader in the service community some of her most treasured posts were past president of the Junior League and University of Redlands Alumni Association, Chairperson of the American Red Cross of Long Beach, Board of Directors Long Beach Children's clinic and as a senior leader of Community Bible Study. She was a board member, chairperson and charter member of too many service associations to name here but the list is prodigious. Her profound inborn sense for community service often landed her in leadership positions which took up a majority of her time. Bolstered by her supportive husband, she indefatigably strove to make Long Beach a better, safer and healthier place to live especially for its citizens in crisis. Her life of service did not go unnoticed by her children and they all carry on the banner of service that Dorothy brandished. Dorothy was a great listener whether in a board room or at her favorite place, Bocana del Norte, her family trailer at El Moro Beach in North Laguna. She loved to talk and laugh with everyone and took a special interest in her young grandchildren wanting to know every detail about their emerging lives. She was a true and dear friend to many of her classmates and colleagues and will be deeply missed. Long Beach lost a gem from its crown with the passing of Dorothy but her legacy of love and service will live on through her children and the many outreaches she developed, mentored and worked for throughout her illustrative and compassionate life. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American Red Cross, Greater Long Beach Chapter, 3150 E 29th St, Long Beach, CA 90806 or Family Service of Long Beach, 1041 Pine Avenue Long Beach, CA 90813 Dorothy's Memorial Service will take place Saturday, September 7th, 10:30 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019