Dorothy L. Garrett Passed away April 19, 2019. Dorothy, daughter of Geo. W. & Bernice H. Mack, was born February 25, 1932. She attended Poly High School, Whittier College & CSULB for a Master's Degree. Retiring after 25 years from Long Beach Unified Schools, she founded ArtSmart & Books for Babies. Traveling the globe, she visited all 7 continents. Dorothy is survived by three children, Nancy Jameson, G. Wayne & Gary Knowles, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dorothy's light will Continue to shine through the lives she touched.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 4, 2019