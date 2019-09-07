Home

Dorothy Mae Routh

Dorothy Mae Routh Obituary
Dorothy Mae Routh Dorothy Routh, age 98, passed away on August 29, 2019, just a month shy of her 99th Birthday. She graduated from Long Beach Poly in 1938. She is survived by her daughter, Lana M. Sebring (husband, Bob); grandchildren, Laura Dragaloski (Pete), J.J. Chiodo (Chrissy); and 6 great grandchildren: Tyler, Meghan and Brooke Dragaloski and Hayli, Joey and Callie Mae Chiodo. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bay Cities Community Church, 2043 Lomita Blvd. Graveside burial will be held at 9am on Wednesday, September 11 at Forest Lawn, Cypress. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019
