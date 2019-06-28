Home

In Loving Memory of Douglas C. Stewart Sunrise May 25, 1949 Sunset June 21, 2019 Lifelong Educator and champion for students of Long Beach Unified School District for 36 years. "If I can help somebody as I pass along, Then my living shall not be in vain!" A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11-1pm at Millikan High School, Long Beach. You will remain in our hearts forever. Love Forever and Always, Your Family
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from June 28 to July 1, 2019
