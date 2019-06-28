|
In Loving Memory of Douglas C. Stewart Sunrise May 25, 1949 Sunset June 21, 2019 Lifelong Educator and champion for students of Long Beach Unified School District for 36 years. "If I can help somebody as I pass along, Then my living shall not be in vain!" A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11-1pm at Millikan High School, Long Beach. You will remain in our hearts forever. Love Forever and Always, Your Family
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from June 28 to July 1, 2019