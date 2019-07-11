|
|
Dr. Marc Wintch Sonne of Rancho Palos Verdes went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 3, 2019. Marc was born on January 13, 1954 in Palo Alto, CA to Conway and Elaine Sonne. Marc attended UC Davis as an undergraduate and UC San Diego for medical school. Marc did his internal medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA, then practiced internal medicine in Long Beach for 24 years where Marc was loved and respected by his colleagues and patients alike. Marc's forced retirement due to illness inspired the Marc Sonne Medical Jeopardy Conference and the Marc Sonne Compassionate Medical Care Award at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Marc is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Barbara; his daughter, Kia; his son Kye; his brothers, Scott (Ann), Alan (Jan), Carl (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Rolling Hills Covenant Church, 2222 Palos Verdes Drive North in Rolling Hills Estates on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 am. Everyone is welcome.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 11, 2019