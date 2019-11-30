|
|
December 18, 1925 - October 30, 2019 Dwight F. Garner December 18, 1925 - October 30, 2019. United States Navy, WWII Veteran--serving in the Pacific. UCLA Graduate. Juris Doctorate from USC. Long Beach lawyer for 63 years. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Billie and sons, Gary and Ronald. Services will beheld on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1pm, Arbor Road Church, 5336 E. Arbor Road, Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Southern California Youth for Christ.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019