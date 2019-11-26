|
July 6, 1927 - November 1, 2019 Earl Anthony Barnes was born on July 6, 1927, in Long Beach, California, and passed peacefully on the first of November, 2019, in Long Beach. His parents were Lloyd and Mary Barnes (nee, Winter) both from Iowa. He was the youngest brother of Fred, Roy, and Glenn, all now deceased. Earl was always proud he lived his whole life in long Beach. He graduated from Long Beach Poly High School. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy toward the end of WWII. After the war, he attended Long Beach City College and Stanford University on the GI Bill. At Long Beach City College, he met his future bride, Glenda Pearson. They were married after his graduation from Stanford, and he started his law practice in June of 1955. He was a proud member of the California State Bar Association for 50 years. Earl and Glenda were blessed with four sons: Tom (Sinoeun), Todd (Janna), Trent (Linda), and Tyler (Candy). The family grew with eight grandchildren: Drew, Jeremy (Olive), Taylor (Joe), Tommy, Tatum (Dane), Russell, Morgan, and Jordan. There are also four great-grandchildren: Arthur, Jack, Tory, and Brynn. There were many great family water ski trips to the Colorado River. He later traveled extensively all over the world with Stanford Alumni. Earl loved nature and the outdoors. He had a bountiful vegetable garden for many years, specializing in tomatoes. Watching the garden grow, the trees swaying in the wind, and the birds flitting about brought Earl great joy and an appreciation of his life in Long Beach. Earl had a good sense of humor and could laugh at himself as well. He will be missed in many ways; may he rest in peace.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2019