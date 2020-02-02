|
|
Edward J. Hirsch Ed Hirsch passed away on January 24, 2020 after battling Parkinson's Disease, which he faced with courage, dignity and determination. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Sally, sons Ed Jr. (Britta) and John, beloved granddaughters, Pia and Franziska, and sister Judy. He was born on June 27, 1935, in Joliet, Illinois to Ed and Mary Hirsch. He graduated from Bradley University. Ed was a proud tin can sailor and gunnery officer on the USS Jarvis and moved to California when he was stationed in Long Beach. Ed was a CPA with a Master's Degree in Taxation from CSULB and was the Tax Partner at Windes & McClaughry Accountancy Corporation. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Southern California Tuna Club. If desired, a donation in his memory may be sent to The Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Foundation at 9940 Talbert Ave. #100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020