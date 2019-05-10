October 31, 1928 - May 6, 2019 Ed Loftus, who raised six kids and impacted many members of the Long Beach recovery community with his rich stories and one-liners, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in his home in Belmont Shore. He was 90. Born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, Ed spent his adult life in Orange County and Long Beach. From 1952 to 1955, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Rated Navigator, earning the rank of First Lieutenant. After the Korean War, Ed graduated from UC Davis with a degree in animal husbandry. A lover of the land, Ed first opened a chicken farm, then went on to work as a pipe salesman for Mission Clay Products for 40 years. Throughout his working career he tended to gardens, and owned a raisin farm in Fresno for 20 years with his son. Ed was also a lover of the air. After his career in the Air Force, he became a private pilot in his early 60s, flying across the country for close to 20 years. Most of all, Ed was a lover of people. He had been sober for 44 years, and helped countless people with his humor, gruff humility and wisdom. He had so many sayings and one-liners that his family compiled them into a book. One of his favorites: "I love you, and there is nothing you can do about it." His standard pink sweatshirt and red SunMaid raisin hat were recognized far and wide. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynn Gremli Loftus; a daughter, Mary (Bob); five sons, Ed (Nancy), Dan, Marty, Andrew (Sumalee) and Matthew (Evonne); and nine grandchildren, Jill, Colleen, Mike, Connor, Katie, Jaclyn, June, Madeline and Andy. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Loftus and Mary Nipar Loftus; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth O'Day Loftus; and his brother, Leonard Loftus II. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, May 10, at McKenzie Mortuary, at 3843 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. This will be followed immediately by a Rosary at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, May 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6180 E. Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90815. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harbor Area Central Office, 3450 E. Spring St., Suite 109, Long Beach, CA 90806; or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. McKenzie Mortuary 3843 E. Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804 (562) 961-9301 Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 10, 2019