|
|
Eleanor (Honor) Ann Ruff-Siegrist July 29, 1936 - August 6, 2019 Honor passed away after a long illness at the age of 83. She was born to Lupe and Joe Ruff at Seaside Hospital in Long Beach, CA, and was the eldest of seven children. She lived most of her life in Long Beach, and was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. In her youth, she modeled for a short time before working secretarial jobs and starting a family. After a stint in Colorado with her husband and four children, she returned to Southern California and took a job with Municipal Court Clerks office in Downey where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Honor was a voracious reader, enjoyed water aerobics, movies and looked forward to her yearly trips to Las Vegas with her sisters. She loved her family and will be truly missed. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Ivonne), Michael (Jennifer) and David (Mai-Lynh); her grandchildren, Steven, Richard, Natalia, Nicole, Christopher, Jessica, Alec and Mai-Kayla and her siblings Charles, Mary, Jo Anna, and Joe, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Lupe Ruff; her son, Jay Siegrist; her nephew, Andre Ruff and sisters Betty Pendray and Lupe (Darlene) Beason. All Souls Cemetery
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019