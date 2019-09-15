|
November 20, 1929 - August 27, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Scarborough, 89, of Long Beach, passed away on August 27, 2019, peacefully of natural causes. Ann was born on 11/20/1929 in Corinth, Mississippi to Ann and Walter Mayes. After raising six children, Ann went back to school and had a career as a vocational education teacher. She retired from the Long Beach School District in 1992. She shared her many interests with her children. She loved music and Jazz and Al Jarreau and watching Harry Connick Jr. She loved her many roses and was an enthusiastic Laker fan. Ann was an avid reader and loved mysteries, she attended almost every Men of Mystery conference. She loved the library including the Cerritos Library. Donations should be made to the Friends of the Long Beach Library. Ann is survived by Loree (Dennis), Walter (Sherry), Steven (Sheila), Suanne, James (Ann), and Donald (Jackie) 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn, Patriot Chapel, 4471 Lincoln, Cypress, Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 AM. Forest Lawn Cypress, 4471 Lincoln, Cypress
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019