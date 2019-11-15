|
Elizabeth Bernadette (Betty) Keller Elizabeth Bernadette (Betty) Keller died on November 4, 2019; she was 92. She was the widow of Donald Keller, the love of her life. She was born in Liverpool, England. During WWII, she met and fell in love with Don, an American GI. After the war, she emigrated through Ellis Island and married Don in New York. They settled in Long Beach in 1951 when Don accepted a teaching position at Jefferson Jr. High. Betty juggled the home responsibilities of raising 6 sons while working nights as a waitress to help make ends meet. She still found time to volunteer with the Los Altos Methodist Church, the PTA, and her sons' many sports organizations. Years later, Betty became a successful real estate agent and broker. She was on the Board of Directors when Long Beach Community Hospital faced closure in a hostile takeover attempt. Betty organized fundraising events and fought to rally community support. For her efforts to save LBCH, the California State Legislature recognized her as Woman of the Year in 2001. Her sons learned love of family, strong work ethic, right from wrong, generosity, and sense of community from her and Don's example. Betty's family was paramount to her. She leaves a legacy of love on both sides of The Pond. Besides her sons, Betty was the beloved Nana to 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The Keller family will hold a private family gathering to celebrate the life of their Matriarch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LBCH Foundation.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019