April 23, 1923 - November 28, 2019 Elizabeth D. Curtis made her transition appropriately on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at 7:47am at Belmont Village Senior Living, a caring and loving community in Northern San Diego, CA. Elizabeth, "Libby" was a loving wife to her pre-deceased husband, Lloyd. Libby is survived by sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She devoted her life to her church, and loved giving service every weekend as church musician and accountant. She grew up in Alhambra, CA and attended Park Elementary and Alhambra High School. Libby received a BA Degree in Accounting from USC. She worked as an Accountant for Palomar Junior College, and Mira Costa College. Libby's Celebration of Life Service will be held in late January or early February, 2020. Location to be determined.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020