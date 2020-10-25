March 20, 1926 - October 6, 2020 Ermoline "Sandy" Sands was born in Floydada, Texas on March 20, 1926. She passed peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Wayne; her two sons, Perry and Theodore and their spouses, Nancy and Frannie, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and extended family and friends. A private celebration of life will be held for family only and Ermoline will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery. Ermoline was one of six children born to her parents. She met her husband Wayne and they were married on February 22, 1945. Their 75th anniversary was celebrated with a beautiful party at their residence. The couple started their family in Porterville and then moved to Long Beach in 1953. Sandy worked for the City of Long Beach Gas Department for 30 years. She was active in the Long Beach community and was such a gracious hostess and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She was loving and generous and lived life to the fullest. Wayne and Sandy traveled the world and loved sharing their experiences with family and friends. In 1980, Wayne and Sandy built a home in Canyon Lake to stay on the weekends until they moved in full time upon retirement. The Sands were involved in a number of Community clubs and enjoyed the golf course. Sandy loved playing bridge and bunco. Her favorite times were when the family came to stay at the house and water ski at the first light of dawn. Sandy was beautiful inside and out and dedicated to her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on. Thank you Ermoline for the precious memories.





