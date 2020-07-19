June 13, 1924 - June 28, 2020 Evelyn F. Cozens, 96, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born June 13, 1924 to Andrew Eliakim and Ruth Ogden Starner. She grew up in Adams County, PA and graduated from Biglerville High School in 1942. In 1946, she married Art Cozens whom she met while he was stationed in Carlisle, PA. They were happily married for 63 years. Evelyn was a very kind and graceful woman, with a loving and generous heart. Evelyn loved singing in the choir at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Long Beach, California where she attended for seventy years. She was passionate about spinning and weaving and was a member of the South Coast Weaver's Guild of southern California. Evelyn (and Art) enjoyed over 20 years volunteering at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Long Beach, California. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Art Cozens; son, Jeff Cozens; daughter, Jennifer Cozens-Boswell; her brother, Andrew Starner; and her sister, Elizabeth Weinhold. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Debi Bissinger of Wildomar, CA; her son, Kurt Cozens and his wife, Cathy of Charles Town, WV; and her daughter-in-law, Sandi Cozens of San Felipe, Baja CA; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Interment will be in Bendersville, Pennsylvania at the Bendersville Cemetery.





