November 27, 1936 - March 3, 2019 Evelyn Carlene Matson (Sims) passed away peacefully on March 3rd at home with family at her side. Born in Long Beach, California on November 27, 1936, Evelyn was 82 years old. In 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, James Matson, to whom she was married for 63 years. She and James had 4 children, Julie (Dan), Michael (Esther), Sandra (Thomas), and Susan. Evelyn had 3 grandchildren, Kimberly White, Jennifer White, Joel Matson. Evelyn created many long friendships in Norwalk, where she resided for 59 years. She was known by many friends, Kaiser employees/friends and even people out of state for her many wonderful handmade crafts which she shared with everyone for all holidays. She will be missed by all as a Loving Wife, Mother, Grammie, Aunt and Friend. Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6th. Services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 7th Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com. Allen-English & Estrada 6435 S. Eastern Avenue Bell Gardens, CA. 90201 323-773-3547
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019