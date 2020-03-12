|
|
Everett Eldon Demler, Esq. (Ret.) 1925 - 2020 Everett, aged 94, passed peacefully at home. A native of Long Beach, graduate of Jordan High, Student Body President Long Beach Community College, graduated UC Berkeley, 1947, Political Science. A Southwestern Law School graduate, Juris Doctorate, 1950. Admitted to CA State Bar, 1951. Practiced law with brother, atty, Edison Demler, then with Warren Eckert, then his own practice of over 50 years in Long Beach, in Personal Injury. Through hard work and honest representation, Everett as a successful trial attorney secured many clients multi-million dollar settlements, tried two cases before the Supreme Court, prevailing in one, changed several laws in CA, positively affecting the lives of many. Forever the philanthropist, Everett was dedicated to helping underprivileged women and young people secure education through scholarship funds, support, and selflessly gave of himself to uplift others. Survived by his loving children, Eric, Eleanor, and Dawn, and grandchildren, Tom, John, and Lauren. Highly respected, greatly admired, deeply loved, and sadly missed. Truly a great man. Services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2-4pm at The Ebell, 290 Cerritos Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802. For info: 562-719-4528
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2020