July 11, 1929 - May 26, 2019 Florence Doud, 89 of Long Beach went home to the Lord on May 26, 2019. Born July 11, 1929 in Manson, Iowa, Florence graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1951 and taught elementary school for several years. On June 7, 1952 she married William R. Doud and eventually settled in Long Beach, CA. Florence dedicated her life to her family. She is survived by her daughters Jeannine Lewis (John), Carol Matthew (Scott), sons John Doud and James Doud (Laura). She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. William R. Doud, daughter Margaret Doud Holst, and granddaughter Florence Doud. Florence was blessed with nine grandchildren Johnny Lewis (Lindsey), Justin Lewis, Christopher Matthew, Samantha Matthew (William Fitzsimmons), Katherine Hutchison (Matthew), Jennifer DePrez (Nicholas), Shaun and Dylan Doud, Kelly Doud and great grandsons Finley and Declan Hutchison. Florence loved music, dancing, singing, watching sports, and serving others.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 11, 2019