Frances Margaret (Bruce) Jaso January 29, 1918 - April 26, 2019 Frances was born on January 29, 1918 in Charleroi, PA, the youngest of seven children. She moved to California in 1942 and married Stephen Thomas Jaso. After spending a snowless winter in LB, she confided to her husband that she wanted to stay on the West Coast. There they started a family and had five children: Thomas Stephen Jaso (LaDonna), Bill Bruce Jaso (Debbie), Jerry Robert Jaso (M'Liss), Linda Marie Jaso (Michael), and Stephen Michael Jaso who preceded her in death in 1983. Her beloved husband of 63 years, Stephen T. Jaso, also preceded her in death in 2005. Frances was the heart of our family and enjoyed spending time with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a golfer for many years and an avid sports fan, following Long Beach Poly football and the LA Dodgers. Frances was known for her fantastic homemade pies and good cooking, as well as being a creative seamstress who made beautiful quilts and clothes. Her greatest love and legacy was her family. She was a wonderful matriarch, humble and hardworking, who led by example for all of us with her strength, gratitude, sense of humor, and positive outlook on life. Our mom lived a long and beautiful life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Frances' family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to her wonderful caregivers who provided such compassionate care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 11, 2019