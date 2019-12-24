Home

February 21, 1934 - December 15, 2019 Surrounded by family and friends, Frances Pauline Hume peacefully passed on December 15, 2019, adding her lovely voice to heaven's choir. Pauline was an active and staunch ally in the Downey arts community, performing both lead and supporting roles in Downey Civic Light Opera's (formerly Downey Children's Theatre) many musicals, and as a member of the Downey Symphony Guild. Her first role with Downey Children's Theatre was as Marian the Librarian in The Music Man, back when all performances were staged at Rio Hondo Elementary School. Born on February 21, 1934, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to John and Gladys Ritchie, Pauline lived and worked in California for most of her life. She started singing at a young age, performing at her church and with the USO when only a teenager. She raised four children, beat cancer, returned to school earning multiple degrees, and became a licensed marriage and family counselor with a practice in Downey for over 20 years. She married second husband John Griffith Hume, the founder and director of the Downey Civic Light Opera, on December 23, 1971. She is survived by her sister LaVonne, her sister-in-law Joy, her children, Christopher, Cindy, Malinda, and Mylene, and her step-daughters Margery and Yolanda. Her extended family includes 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Services for Pauline will be held on January 11, 2020, at the Light and Life Church, 9245 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow at Pauline's home. Please send remembrances to that address: 10312 Birchdale Ave., Downey, CA, 90241.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 24, 2019
