January 29, 1931 - August 8, 2020 Born January 29th 1931, Francisco Flores, better known as Pancho, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Long Beach, California and moved to Mexico during the great depression and followed his childhood dream to come back to America and open a restaurant. Pancho came back to the United States as a young man and worked his way up to build a small empire that most people don't realize he was able to do. He opened Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in 1966 located in Long Beach, which still exists today, due to his lifelong hard work. He came from humble beginnings but left this world a better place and in the process epitomized the American Spirit with hard work, smart business and life decisions. Pancho was a quiet giant in our community. He would support the local youth sports teams, churches and many people in need throughout his life. He will always be a shining example of the opportunity available to anyone willing to put in the work to achieve the "American Dream". He was a friend to all he came in contact with and will be missed by all who knew him as well.





