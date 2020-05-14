Gaetana (n‚e Marino) Accardi April 26, 1920 - May 4, 2020 Daughter, sister, wife, mother, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother. aunt, cousin, neighbor, friend, junior high school cafeteria manager, supervisor at LA county mental health and hygiene social work, student at Braille Institute, member of Italian club and quilting cub at Leisure World, cake baker and decorator, artichoke and tomato gardener, chief Sicilian meatball and pizza maker, story-teller, world traveler, life-long bus taker and dedicated daily walker. Sicilian. American. Gaetana Accardi (n‚e Marino) was born April 26, 1920, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and passed away on May 4, 2020, at her home in Seal Beach, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Teresa Marino (n‚e Bisso), brothers Philip Marino, Ray Marino, cousin "Uncle Sal" Salvatore Marino and her beloved husband Joseph Accardi. Tana (as she was affectionately known) is survived by her sons Philip Accardi ( Barbara Sardella) and Charles Borges Accardi (Millicent Borges Accardi), her sister Mary Ellington and sister-in-law Pauline Marino. Grandchildren Vanessa Accardi with fianc‚ Jorge Beliz; Jennifer Pruitt (husband Matthew Pruitt); Maria Accardi (Constance Merritt); Angela Gering (Christopher Gering) and Joseph Accardi (Miranda Accardi). Great grandchildren Tori Tana Lawler; Chloe and Ryan Pruitt; twins, Francis and Constantine Gering; Milo Stratton and Salvatore Accardi. Tana spent her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest in a private service alongside her husband Joseph Accardi at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California. A celebration of Tana's life will held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store