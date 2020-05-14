Gaetana (Marino) Accardi
1920 - 2020
Gaetana (n‚e Marino) Accardi April 26, 1920 - May 4, 2020 Daughter, sister, wife, mother, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother. aunt, cousin, neighbor, friend, junior high school cafeteria manager, supervisor at LA county mental health and hygiene social work, student at Braille Institute, member of Italian club and quilting cub at Leisure World, cake baker and decorator, artichoke and tomato gardener, chief Sicilian meatball and pizza maker, story-teller, world traveler, life-long bus taker and dedicated daily walker. Sicilian. American. Gaetana Accardi (n‚e Marino) was born April 26, 1920, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and passed away on May 4, 2020, at her home in Seal Beach, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Teresa Marino (n‚e Bisso), brothers Philip Marino, Ray Marino, cousin "Uncle Sal" Salvatore Marino and her beloved husband Joseph Accardi. Tana (as she was affectionately known) is survived by her sons Philip Accardi ( Barbara Sardella) and Charles Borges Accardi (Millicent Borges Accardi), her sister Mary Ellington and sister-in-law Pauline Marino. Grandchildren Vanessa Accardi with fianc‚ Jorge Beliz; Jennifer Pruitt (husband Matthew Pruitt); Maria Accardi (Constance Merritt); Angela Gering (Christopher Gering) and Joseph Accardi (Miranda Accardi). Great grandchildren Tori Tana Lawler; Chloe and Ryan Pruitt; twins, Francis and Constantine Gering; Milo Stratton and Salvatore Accardi. Tana spent her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest in a private service alongside her husband Joseph Accardi at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California. A celebration of Tana's life will held at a later date.


Published in Press-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Gus and Frankie have been saying, "Na-na-na-na" .... we all miss and love you Nana
ANGIE (Accardi) GERING
Grandchild
May 13, 2020
Tana is so full of love. She is an epitome of delight. A very well respected lady. Her sense of humor was a bubble of joy. A mother and grandmother to many. She will always be in my heart. I am grateful to know and learn so much from her. Such an amazing and graceful lady. I know I will miss her
Vanessa Espiritu
Friend
May 12, 2020
I love you, Mom ❤
Phil
Son
