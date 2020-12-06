October 20, 1941 - November 27, 2020 Gary Raymond Gardiner was born October 20, 1941 and was a true Long Beach local his whole life. Exploring nature was his passion, from childhood following the disappearing waterways and wilds in Long Beach and Orange County, sometimes returning home with frogs or other critters to surprise his sisters. Passion for the outdoors continued throughout his life. He fished, hiked, hunted, camped, and explored so much of the West. From winter hunting trips in Colorado and Wyoming, to hiking in the high Sierras, to fishing Lake Cachuma in California, Gary loved nature. After growing up in Long Beach with his two younger sisters always by his side, Gary graduated Millikan High School in 1959, attended Long Beach State and served in the Army National Guard. He spent his entire career at Ralph's grocery stores, from grocery bagger to produce manager, and eventually to store manager where he served for decades all over Southern California. This enabled him to buy a sweet little house in Garden Grove where he and Dianne raised two great daughters. Over the years Gary had so many pets almost always dogs who understood that he was a friend, and they flocked to him. In retirement he moved back to Long Beach, living across the street from his childhood home so that he could help take care of his parents in their later years. After they passed he moved to Leisure World in Seal Beach where he made so many friends in his last years. After struggling with Parkinson's disease for some time, Gary died peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a year in which he got to see the Dodgers win the World Series, and Biden win the presidency. Gary was happy about both of those things. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George Gardiner and Stephanie Karolik Gardiner; brother in law, John von Arx; friend, Elliott Thompson; nephew, Shawn Stroh, and so many pets over the years: Queenie, Brownie, Summer, Frisky, Blossom, Shelby, and Maggie, and many more. Gary is survived by his two daughters and their husbands: Georgia and Michael Kenney, Peace Gardiner and Kevin Savetz; five grandchildren, Grace, Kate, and Tommy Kenney, Miller and Cam Savetz; and one great grandchild, Fable Savetz. Gary's sisters, Judy von Arx and Kathy Gardiner, never left his side. He is also survived by many nephews and a niece, especially close to him were Jon von Arx and Jason von Arx, who were always kind enough to include their Uncle Gary in family celebrations throughout the years. Gary leaves behind many friends from his old neighborhoods in Long Beach and Garden Grove, the Ralphs crew, the Long Beach Municipal Band Concerts in the Park people, the Leisure World neighbors, innumerable hunting, fishing, and golf buddies, and longtime friends, Herman and Donna Brusuelas. Gary's family appreciates the friendship and companionship from his Leisure World neighbor Ann Paetz for the past six years. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Joy, his last rescue. People wishing to honor Gary can donate to the National Park Foundation (give.nationalparks.org
) or provide a warm lap and attention to the pet of their choice. Luyben Dilday Mortuary Long Beach, CA 562-277-3724