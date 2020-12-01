10/19/1940 - 11/22/2020 Gene Duffie Huchingson, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Long Beach. Gene was born on October 19, 1940, the youngest child to Duffy and Callie Mae, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He moved to Los Angeles when he was six. Gene spent most of his career working in the Aerospace and Defense industry as a Facilities Manager eventually retiring from Boeing at the age of 70. He believed in continuous learning and earned his bachelor's degree from Laverne University at the age of 58. He is survived by his daughters, Cari Kehr and Robyn Frazier, his son-in-law, Karl Kehr, five grandchildren, Anthony Guiterrez, Karl Hunter Kehr, Kendall Kehr, David Frazier and Dakota Frazier; and his buddy "Seven" (his little Yorkie). Stricklin/ Snively Mortuary - In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.